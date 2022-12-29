SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the new year only a couple of days away, many people are getting ready to start their New Year’s resolutions. However, some don’t make it too far after starting.

According to a study done by insideoutmastery.com, 43% of people fail their New Year’s resolution before February.

“It can be not only just a goal that you have had for years, but also a resolution of just doing better in investing more time in yourself,” said Michele Melo, Senior Program Director for Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

The most common New Year’s resolutions are getting into shape and saving money, but while most people start off strong it is much harder to stick to the goals.

“Over the holidays and over this week of Christmas vacation and coming into the new year, we’ll get about 200 more units which pushes us to about 300 additional new people that come in,” said Melo.

“It doesn’t matter what your goal is, whether it’s financially related, fitness related, relationship related. It’s setting those little action steps of this is what I’m gonna do this week to work towards it. I think a lot of times we’ll see goals and be like I wanna make grand sweeping change right away, and sometimes we just don’t have the foundations to sustain that change that we’ve made,” said Kelsey Trejo, therapist at Siouxland Mental Health Center.

While it may take several months to achieve your goal, it just takes a small step to get started.

“I’ve had people that have had said, ‘Well I have $50 a month that I could possibly save.’ They start doing that, they come in years later and all of sudden they have a $1,000, tens of thousands of dollars,” said Dana Baldridge, Wealth Manager with EFS Group Wealth Management.

If you’re struggling with motivation, sometimes changing how you achieve your goal and making it through that first month can keep you on the right path.

“So, studies actually show that it takes about 21 days or 21 repetitions to make a pattern a true habit, so when you start a New Year’s resolution the easiest thing is to make it through that first week, to get through January 2-6 and make sure that you get your goals meet,” said Melo.

“Sometimes I was just doing things that I didn’t really actually like; it was what I thought I should do. I thought I should run a mile. Well, I hate running, so it wasn’t something I was gonna keep up because I didn’t like it. Whereas I recently been working on my own relationship with exercising and movement, and I found other forms of that I enjoy better. I love being out in nature so when it’s nice out I go to the stone park,” said Trejo.

A reminder for Siouxlanders to set realistic goals for their New Year’s resolutions.