SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Physicians at MercyOne noticed a rise in flu infections in the state of Iowa. This is a cause for concern while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Doctor Steven Joyce of MercyOne Siouxland Emergency Care said, “Approximately around this time last year, we had about 35% of the population that was vaccinated for influenza. This year it’s about 25%, give or take for rough numbers. IN a usual season, pre-COVID and everything else, we hit about 50% of the U.S. population.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, Doctor Joyce says people aren’t receiving their flu shots at the same rate as previous years.

Some of the reasons certainly is, you know, people have got a lot of COIVD vaccinations and they may just be vaccine fatigued. Part of it could be complacency, saying you know what, if it’s going to come, it’s going to come,” said Dr. Joyce.

As the holidays approach, Dr. Joyce says he is bracing for a wave of hospitalizations.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that when we look at hospitals, they’re pretty darn full. So far we’re not seeing any influenza. NOt in the Siouxland area, not seeing any influenza as of yet. But it will come. It’s going to come this year, it didn’t last year, but I have full expectations that it’s going to come this year.”

Siouxland District Health says there are some ways to stay safe during the holidays.

Siouxland District Health Director Kevin Grieme said, “Number one is to really monitor their health. If they’re not feeling well, we encourage them to stay home. We also understand people will gather. Those that are fully vaccinated, it’s fairly safe to do that. Those that aren’t vaccinated might want to consider wearing a mask when they go out to those mass grouping situations.”

Dr. Joyce closed by saying, “Get vaccinated. It’s your best chance to avoid illness or to avoid serious illness.”

Grieme said both the flu shot and COVID vaccine can be found at Siouxland district health and can also be accessed through your physician or local pharmacy.