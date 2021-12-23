(KCAU) — This time of year can be a lot to deal with and it is easy to become consumed by the stress of the holidays. Thankfully, there are simple ways to enjoy the moment without getting caught up in the drama.

One way is to make a list to help yourself stay organized. You can also write down the things that make you feel stressed in a journal.

It is critical that everyone plans time for themselves and remember that it is important to allow yourself to relax.

If you do find yourself depressed or stressed out, try and recognize why. Life Coach Jill Andersen says most of the pressure is self-imposed and can be changed.

“But it is really recognizing the why behind why you’re doing what you’re doing. Right like this is meant to be a joyful time. And we have way more choice and control in that than we realized I think so to really give yourself that moment and it may feel indulgent,” said Andersen. “It’ll feel weird in the beginning because we’re not used to giving ourselves that space and that permission.”

Andersen also says to remember that Christmas is just one day, so try and step back and try to enjoy it as much as possible.