SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One concern for Siouxlanders during these cold temperatures is frozen pipes.

Keeping water pipes flowing during below-freezing weather helps keep pipes from freezing. Letting water drip from faucets should help.

Being up on furnace service and keeping air filters clean will help your heating system keep up in the sub-zero weather.

“If something happens then companies like ourselves are here to help and get out and get that furnace going cause when it’s extremely cold and especially when the wind’s blowing, it doesn’t take long for a house to get quite cold,” said Bruce Kalin of Kalins Indoor Comfort.

Experts say, older homes are more likely to lose heat so homeowners should check for door and window gaps.