SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland has experienced both spring to summer-like temperatures lately but now there’s a chance of frost coming to the area.

That frost could damage more tender-type plants like tomatoes and peppers. If the frost is short-term, such as an hour or two, the danger isn’t quite as bad according to Shawn Emge who manages a local Earl May Garden Center.

He said there are a few ways for people to protect their plants before the first frost comes.

“If you water your plants the night before so they have some moisture, that will help. Another thing would be to cover your plants. You can put a sheet over them or a bucket. Anything to cover your plant and protect it from frost actually landing on the leaves and the flowers of the plant,” Emge said.

Emge said some of the plants that can take a light frost include brussel sprouts, broccoli, and cauliflower.