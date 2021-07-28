Tips to keep your garden thriving in the excessive heat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the heat beating down on Siouxland, it’s important to know how to keep your garden flourishing in these conditions.

A few individuals at the Sioux City Farmers Market said you can keep your plants healthy in these hot and dry conditions by starting early with better soil prep, spacing your plants farther part, and giving them plenty of water, especially after sundown to prevent burning the plants.

“We just make sure we’re on top of water, that’s about all we can really do, some people use shade cloth but we just opted the route of letting mother nature take her course, we just make sure they’re watered well, about an inch a week if the rain doesn’t provide,” said Aaron Mallet, of Mallett Farms.

Additionally, make sure your plants aren’t in the sun for too long but only if you can move it around.