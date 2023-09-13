SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As summer is coming to a close, the City of Sioux City has offered some tips on how residents should drain their pools.

Water from a spa or pool can be harmful to freshwater aquatic life due to the chlorine that is often used to filter out bacteria. In order to avoid harming our aquatic neighbors that live in nearby ponds, rivers, and streams there are different ways to safely drain the water from your pool or spa.

The City’s list of tips and tricks can be found below.

Prior to draining your pool or spa completely, you must discontinue the addition of salt and chlorine.

Test to ensure chlorine is below 0.1 mg/L and the pH is between 6.5 and 8.5 before draining.

Water should be directed onto a grassy landscape that is salt-tolerant and able to absorb all water.

Water from backwash filter systems should be directed to the sanitary sewer system through a drain in your home or discharged directly onto the lawn.

Drain water through at least 15 feet of a grassy landscape first (i.e. not directly onto concrete) to allow the remaining chemicals to dissipate before reaching the storm drain.

Keep the flow of water low (shoot for 700 gallons per hour = 12 gallons per minute or so) – to prevent erosion and having to fix the landscaped area later.

The City says to contact stormwater coordinator Arah Montagne at 712-279-6349 with any questions you may have. You can also visit the Iowa Stormwater website for additional information.