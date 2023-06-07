SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Between Memorial Day and Labor Day is what’s known as the ‘100 deadliest day of summer’.

According to AAA, an average of seven people are killed per day in teen driver-related crashes during those 100 days nationally. The outlet also reports an average of nine teenage drivers are involved in fatal crashes in Iowa between the summer holidays. In Sioux City alone, more than 60 people have already been injured in crashes this year.

“The number of personal injury accidents in Sioux City just in the year 2023 is 66. That means we’ve been on 66 different accident scenes where there’s been possibly someone transported to the hospital, but there’s been some type of personal injury in that accident. As far as fatality accidents, we’ve had two fatalities so far this year,” said Tom Gill of the Sioux City Police Department.

Gill also said the department usually responds to more accidents in the winter because of snow and ice. But the summer months tend to have more teens on the road considering school is out for most. Gill says parents play a role in teaching their teens the rules of the road.

“We’d like to encourage parents if you do have a teen driver, make sure you go over with them the importance of not being on your phone, not having multiple passengers in the vehicle because it has been proven that the more passengers that are in a teens vehicle, the chances of an accident happening go up,” Gill said.

Gill also said programs like Driver’s Education are beneficial and gradually introduce teens to different driving scenarios in a safe environment, like an empty parking lot, can help prepare them for the road ahead.