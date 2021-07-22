Tips for staying safe during RAGBRAI 2021

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – RAGBRAI 2021 kicks off on Friday with registration for the event happening in Le Mars.

The Ice Cream Capital of the World is ready to host the start of the “oldest, largest, and longest” recreational bicycle touring event in the world.

Trooper Karey Yaneff of the Iowa State Patrol expects a large crowd with more than 15,000 riders already registered.

She added some important tips for riders to stay safe.

“Just making sure that they stay on their route, where they’re supposed to be for their designated area, making sure that they’re at least you know riding with somebody else, so if something does happen to them medically, at least they have somebody that is there to help them out,” said Trooper Karey.

She also added there will be State Troopers and EMTs along the route until 6:00 p.m. each night to assist with any medical help needed.