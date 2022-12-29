SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the New Year coming up this weekend, some people may want to start it off right with some fireworks.

People in Sioux City can fire off fireworks between 1 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on their own property. Sioux City Police Sergeant Thomas Gill said to safely light off the fireworks if you are sober.

He added for Siouxlanders to make sure to be mindful about their neighbors.

“Be cognizant of your neighbors, you know, if there are small kids around. If they’re going to be in bed, you might not want to light off fireworks late at night to celebrate the coming of the new year’s fine but always remember you have neighbors,” said Sgt. Gill.

Sgt. Gill also said people can legally purchase fireworks in Sioux City until January 3.