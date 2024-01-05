SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We’ve had a warmer winter so far, but Mother Nature is bringing in colder temperatures and snowfall, and that means it’s time to make sure your car is prepared for the winter.

The National Weather Service recommends having a first aid kit on hand, as well as water bottles and nonperishable food for those worst-case scenarios.

Having sand or kitty litter in your trunk will help you when you get stuck in the snow, but there are some other items that you should keep in your vehicle just in case you can’t get out of a sticky situation.

“You definitely want to have an ice scraper, a shovel, extra hats and mittens, a blanket, anything that is going to keep you warm in case you do get stuck,” said Woodbury County Emergency Management assistant emergency management coordinator John Holmes.

When driving on snowy roads, plan your route ahead of time and be willing to lose a couple of minutes of sleep to get to your location safely.

“Give yourself some extra time to slow down,” Sioux City PD Officer Valerie Rose said. “Keep some extra distance between you and the vehicles out there on the road, just in case that they have to stop quickly or get into trouble, you’ve got extra time and space to react.”

If you plan on going on a long drive, notify someone of your planned route and estimated arrival time. If you do get stuck in the snow, stay with your vehicle so first responders know where to find you.