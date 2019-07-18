Tips for power usage during heatwave

Nebraska Public Power says their system can handle the extra strain right now, but your wallet may be a different story.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thursday is day three of a heat advisory in Siouxland and many people are hunkering down indoors to try and escape the heat and rising humidity.

Air conditioning may be struggling to keep up with the extreme weather this week. Not only is the temperature really hot, but it is also super humid.

Friday’s high is expected to be 96 degrees, which means you can expect to see everyone’s AC running at full speed. In this kind of extreme heat, it’s going to take a lot of power to make it happen.

Siouxlanders are doing everything they can to try and keep the heat out of their homes.

“We probably don’t cook as much because, you know, it heats up the house or we will grill more. We just kind of think about that a little bit because those little things affect things,” said Heather and Tod Uhl.

Even with those preventative measures, the high heat index means air conditioning units are running nearly non stop to keep things cool inside.

“We have a very good reliable system here in South Sioux and the state of Nebraska with some of the best crews around, so yeah, everything on that end will be really good,” said Tim Murphy, the Nebraska Public Power district superintendent for the South Sioux City Area.

Nebraska Public Power says their system can handle the extra strain right now, but your wallet may be a different story.

“You can lower your energy consumption by increasing the temperature in your house only a degree or two while you’re gone. Then, at night when you do come home, don’t turn it down to 65 and think that your house is going to get cool really quick,” said Murphy. “It takes time just leaving it where it is at and maybe knocking it down one or two degrees at night when you do come home will help.”

Murphy recommended to also try to keep as much sunlight out of your house as possible, and if you have ceiling fans, make sure they’re on.

“The ceiling fans will actually reduce your cooling by four degrees daily just by turning your ceiling fans on,” said Murphy.

You may be able to give your AC a break by staying in the basement, especially during the hottest hours of the day.

“Take your time to have a picnic in the basement and spend the time down there,” said Cory Tucker, with Kalins Indoor Comfort.

Electronics can also add a lot of heat to your home, so save the laundry for late at night and turn off your TV and computers to help save yourself some cash through this heatwave.