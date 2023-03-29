SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Wednesday, one Sioux City high school student reunited with a former neonatologist.

Back in August 2004, Jacob Bride was born 15 weeks premature at 1 lb. 12 oz. After 14 weeks of care in UnityPoint-St. Luke’s NICU, he was able to leave the nursery and go home making him the tiniest infant to leave the neonatal nursery.

Jacob is now a senior at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School and also an Eagle Scout.

“I can’t even explain how grateful I am of all the doctors and the nurses. Dr. Wilson, Dr. Banagale, all the nurses, Bonny and my parents for what they’ve done for me, and I really do owe my life to them for sure,” said Bride.

Jacob said he will be attending South Dakota State University (SDSU) and will be majoring in some field of agriculture.