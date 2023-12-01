SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) has released a video of the multi-month construction of South Lakeport Street in Sioux City.

The video, posted on the DOT’s Facebook page, shows DOT construction crews working on the bridge from Oct. 28 through Nov. 22.

On Aug. 29, Sioux City Engineering Division announced the emergency closure of the southbound lanes of South LakePort Street between the U.S. 20/75 ramps took place on August 29. This allowed officials a chance to inspect the bridge and start on repairs.

The closure was due to the overpass being struck by a commercial vehicle. A couple of days later, one lane reopened.

In late October, all of the southbound lanes again had to be closed so crews could replace bridge beams. Traffic on South Lakeport Street was shifted to head-to-head traffic. The DOT took over construction at this point for the emergency bridge repair project.

The DOT started overnight repairs on the bridge on Nov. 1, rerouting eastbound Highway 20 traffic onto the interchanges. A southbound lane of traffic on that portion of road was reopened on November 15.

The bridge over U.S. 20/U.S. 75 then reopened the day before Thanksgiving.