TIMELINE: A walk through Alicia Hummel’s final day

CLAY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — On June 1, 2015, 29-year-old Alicia Hummel, a pre-school teacher from Sioux City, Iowa, was found dead in the waters of the Missouri River at the Myron Grove Boat Ramp just 10 miles west of Vermillion, South Dakota.

Six years later, her murder is still unsolved.

Hummel set out from her home that day in 2015, bound for Myron Grove, excited to hit the river for some fishing on the first day of her summer vacation.

Her digital interactions over the course of the day leading up to her killing provide us a look into her final hours.

On the morning of June 1, Hummel posted on Facebook, excitedly announcing that she would be going fishing. She had posted about her desire to do so the day before.

Facebook post from Hummel’s profile

Shortly before 1 p.m. she sent a message saying that she was unable to find her tacklebox and so she was starting over. Fifteen minutes later, at 1:06 p.m., she stopped at the Walmart in Vermillion to buy a fishing license. At 1:19 she sent a text about the old man who issued her the license, saying that he had said he hoped she ‘caught a big one.’

Hummel Snapchatted a photo of the dock as she arrived at Myron Grove at 1:30 p.m. While there, she saw two people having sex in a car, saying in a text to a friend: “Apparently it’s a nice day to get it on in the car midday too lmao.”

Fewer than two hours later, her body was found at 3:30 p.m. by a Game, Fish & Parks officer. Her car keys were found on her front seat with the window down, and her fishing pole was missing.

Hummel was reported missing at 5:20 p.m. by family and friends. Her family was notified of her death at 10:30 that night.

Her autopsy showed that she had drowned, but injuries to her head and a cut on her neck led investigators to rule her death a homicide. There are currently no official suspects, and the case remains unsolved.

Hummel’s loved ones continue to search for justice and closure, and a Facebook page, Fighting For Justice For Alicia Hummel, continues to be updated.

Click through the timeline below for a visual timeline of Hummel’s last day.