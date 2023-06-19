Editor’s note: The story has been updated to correct that the 2023 tax exemptions would be due in fall 2024 and spring 2025.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowans who were at least 65 years old by January 1 have less than two weeks to apply for a new property tax break.

The property tax exemption is for those who own the home they live in. The tax break will lower the taxable value of a home by $3,250 for property taxes due in fall 2024 and spring 2025.

Meanwhile, for the next assessment year, the tax exemption would be $6,500 due in fall 2025 and spring 2026.

Additionally, those who receive or are eligible for military service property tax break will see the exemption increase to $4,000. Veterans that may claim the exemption are individuals who were on active duty during a war or who served 18 months during peacetime. Those who sign up for the military exemption will not need to resign to receive the increase.

Applications are due to local assessors by July 1.