SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — A former NFL Quarterback will be coming to Sioux Center for a leadership Conference this fall.

According to a press release from the Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce Tim Tebow, a Heisman Trophy winner who was a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, will be coming to Sioux Center for a leadership conference. The Tim Tebow Foundation provides help to people in more than 70 countries with a focus on bringing hope to those who need a brighter day while they are in their darkest hour

This will be the first such conference held in Sioux Center. The idea for a conference was spawned when Peoples Bank Business Development Officer Cory Gotto attended a Leadership Summit in Sioux Falls. The program will commemorate the 10th year of the Leadership Sioux Center Program which aims to educate Sioux Center residents about community issues, leadership skills and opportunities to practice leadership in the community.

According to a press release, it was considered vital to recognize how faith plays a part in the business community and leadership in general. This theme played a large part in the selection of speakers for the event.

The other keynote speaker for the event will be Craig Groschell, Senior Pastor and founder of Life.Church. According to the Sioux Center Chamber of commerce, he also hosts a top-rated podcast entitled “Craig Groeschel Leadership Podcast.” His newest book, The Power to Change: Mastering the Habits That Matter Most, is expected to be released later this month.

According to the presentation, the event will include keynote speeches from both Groschel and Tebow as well as a Q&A with both speakers and time for networking.

Tickets for the event will go on sale this summer. A VIP Option that includes a chance to meet Tebow and Groeschel and take a photo will also be available.