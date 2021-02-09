Tim Seaman named recipient of Boys and Girls Home’s 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Boys and Girls Home and Family Services of Siouxland has named their 2020 Volunteer of the Year.

Tim Seaman has been honored as a local volunteer with the Jeff Dible Volunteer of the Year Award, which is an award given to a committed volunteer with outstanding leadership. The award is named after Jeff Dibble who was a Boys and Girls Home board member.

Seaman received the award during the Boys and Girls Home’s Annual Meeting on January 27, being recognized for more than 20 years of volunteer service as a committee member for the annual Face Off for Charity fundraising event. He is also recognized for giving his time and talent to help with marketing efforts.

Previous winners of the Jeff Dibble award include Cecil Corbett, Ginny Peterson, Max Spain, Gretchen Hirschbach, Art Silva, Jayne McGuire, Eldon Roth, Karen Shaw, Tom Elsen, Chris Holman, Aaron Beutler, Dan Paquin, Jackie and Darrell Baker, Steve Stouffer, Jean Lewis, Julie Tebbe, Jackie Kaufman, St. Paul United Methodist Church, Sioux City Musketeers, Peggy Miller, Randy Stabe and Clint Vos, Jim Brygger, Jackie Tygar, Liz Pavone, and Teresa Ulrich.

Learn more at the Boys and Girls Home website.