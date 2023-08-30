SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — A Republican candidate has returned to Siouxland to Campaign on Wednesday.

Senator Tim Scott held a town hall meeting in Le Mars and toured the Siouxland Ethanol Plant in Sioux Center today.

Scott talked with voters about his “empower parents plan,” which places emphasis on parental rights in education and responsibility on big tech to protect kids online.

Representative Randy Feenstra joined the Senator on his stops, explaining to us that Scott has a lot to learn about Iowa.

“Just understanding how important it is that every other role of corn in Iowa goes to ethanol. And there’s so many extra things that go on top of ethanol. There’s distiller’s grain that goes to all our cattle, and it goes on and on of all the different things that come out of ethanol, so it was a great learning experience for him and that’s what we want for all the candidates that come through Iowa,” Feenstra said.

Senator Scott will continue his visit to Iowa with stops in Oskaloosa and Ottumwa on Thursday, where he will be joined by Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks.