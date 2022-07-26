SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new family entertainment center will be opening at the Southern Hills Mall on Friday.

Tilt Studio will feature attractions such as laser tag, mini bowling, two black light mini golf courses, bumper cars, and a redemption center. Video games will also be featured, with Tilt boasting a “dynamic roster of more than 150 classic and modern interactive video and redemption prize games”.

“Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at Southern Hills Mall, we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends, family entertainment options, and shopping destinations,” said Matt Pawlowski, the Southern Hills Mall general manager. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to Tilt Studio while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”

According to the release, Tilt Studio will feature flexible event spaces designed to accommodate groups for events such as birthdays, fundraisers, and team-building exercises.

Tilt Studios will then host a grand opening celebration on August 1 and will feature a day of events like a Golden Ticket Contest. Thirty lucky winners will receive three hours of unlimited video games, and Golden Ticket winners will also be entered for a chance to win the Golden Ticket Grand Prize. Grand Prize winners will receive three hours of unlimited video game play for themselves and nine of their friends as well as pizza and fountain drinks. The winners must use their entire three hours and arrange it in advance with the Store Manager.

Tilt Studio will be opening on Friday in the location at the mall that used to be Sears.