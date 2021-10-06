TikTok challenges leading to crimes, destructive behavior at Siouxland schools

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — More than a third of TikTok users are between ten and nineteen years old, according to Business Insider. This young demographic has caused a wave of disruptive and sometimes even criminal behavior to become popular and these trends have made their way to Siouxland schools.

In September, it was the “devious lick”, a challenge that encouraged kids to steal or break school property usually in restrooms. Now in October, the new challenge may sound even more absurd: “Slap a Teacher.”



Because of this, South Sioux City High School Principal Dave Clausen sent a memo to parents stating that if this were to occur, it would be considered assault and would warrant law enforcement getting involved.

Despite a few incidents happening at South Sioux’s middle school, Clausen says it’s a small minority who’s causing the chaos.

“We have over 1,200 kids, or 1,100 kids in our building. My experience has always been there’s always a small population of people that sometimes don’t follow the rules. The majority of people do the right thing, doing what they’re expected of,” said Clausen.

A possible reason why South Sioux City’s environment hasn’t gone out of control is due to the student leadership evolving, including at Student Council and a newly formed “Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Awareness” Alliance group to help students have a voice and bring the student body closer together.

Senior Marco Alvardo is the class president and he says he’s using his leadership talents to be a role model for younger kids.

I think if we can stop the TikToks and all that and show how great we can be, they’re gonna want to be like us,” said Alvardo.

Senior Ian Santana had a similar message to his younger peers.

“Just don’t be stupid. If you’re already doing it, I think you should stop because you can either get, like, a fine or just get in big, real trouble,” said Santana.

“You don’t wanna have a record on your high school days,” said Alvardo.

Clausen said parents should talk to their kids about how inappropriate and serious these acts can be.