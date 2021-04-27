‘Tiger King’ cast coming to Sioux City Hard Rock

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some of the cast members of ‘Tiger King’ will be making a stop in Sioux City this summer.

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City announced that ‘Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King’ will be at the Anthem on June 25.

The live show will feature four cast members featured in Tiger King including John Reinke, Saff, Joshua Dial, and Barbara Fisher.



Audiences will get an exclusive look at the Netflix TV series from the cast and hear more stories about Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Doc Antle, and all the others.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday. You can buy tickets at the Hard Rock’s website.