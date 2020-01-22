Tickets on sale for 16th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s time to get your tickets for the 16th Annual Empty Bowls Hunger Awareness Fundraiser.

Empty Bowls is a signature event for the Food Bank of Siouxland. The fundraiser will take over the Sioux City Convention Center on Friday, February 7.

Those in attendance will be treated to a meal of soup, bread, and dessert. Your ticket also entitles you to a handcrafted bowl.

The bowl is a symbol of hunger in the Siouxland community and a reminder of those who truly have an empty bowl. There will also be a silent auction and live auction after dinner.

This popular event usually draws 700 guests each year and often sells out before the event date, so advanced ticket purchases are required.

Ticket information can be found here.

Valerie Petersen with the Food Bank of Siouxland stopped by our KCAU 9 Studios with a preview.