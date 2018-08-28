Tickets for Broadway at the Orpheum go on sale soon Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The 2018-19 season for Broadway at the Orpheum is quickly approaching, and in just a few days, tickets will be on sale for all the shows.

Tickets go on sale September 4 at 10:00 a.m.

The big names from this year include Mannheim Steamroller, which will be here late November.

For Peter Pan lovers, Finding Neverland will be making an appearance right after Christmas.. December 26.

The Sound of Music will be here in late January, and Stomp will be in Siouxland right be for Valentine's Day..

Tickets for a single show start at $37.50 dollars.

Tickets go on sale to the public on September 4. There is also an online-only pre-sale that begins Thursday, August 30 at 10:00 a.m. To buy during the pre-sale, you must register for the Orpheum Theatre Cyber Club on the Orpheum's website. Tickets can be purchased from the Orpheum website, by calling 855-333-8771, or visiting the Tyson Events Center Box Office.

Below is the list of shows and when they play: