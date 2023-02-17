SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Heavy metal band Trivium is headed to Sioux City on May 6 to perform at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

According to a press release, the past six album releases for Trivium have debuted in the Top 25 on Billboard 200. Trivium’s latest album “In the Court of the Dragon” blends the past, present and future of the band.

“For over two decades, Trivium have quietly raised the bar for heavy music,” Hard Rock said in a press release.

The band’s song “Betrayer” earned a grammy nomination in 2017 for best metal performance.

Tickets for the performance are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased inside the Rock Shop or online.