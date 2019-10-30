Tickets already on sale for Holiday Tour of Homes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Each year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland gives people a chance to tour some of the city’s most distinctive holiday homes.

This year’s Holiday Tour of Homes is set for November 21 through 23. It will take people through the Morningside and Whispering Creek neighborhoods.

The tour starts at the Sunnybrook Community Church and lasts about three hours. Organizers ask that you arrive 30 minutes before your tour is scheduled to start. Tickets are $45 for each tour and can be purchased online here or by calling 712-239-9890. All proceeds from the Holiday Tour of Homes will go to support the mentoring program at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, one-on-one relationships that change their lives for the better. The agency has been helping children in the Siouxland community since 1978, and the Tour of Homes provides substantial support for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

Kristie Miller-Arlt stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview of this year’s tour.