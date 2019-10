SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –The trial for the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts has been delayed again.

Cristhian Rivera’s attorneys asked the judge to delay the trial last week in order to examine recent results from forensic testing. The judge agreed and Rivera’s trial is now set for February 4 of next year.

Rivera is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of the University of Iowa student who went missing on July 18. Her body was found a month later in a cornfield.

