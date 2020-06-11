Thurston County student, Farm Bureau member receives grant towards SAE project

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Farm Bureau Student Project Grants supported by the Charles Marshall Fund at the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation was awarded to four student Farm Bureau members.

Each student was awarded $1,000 to be used to either begin to expand their 4-H project or FFA Supervised Agriculture Experiences (SAE) project.

“We are proud of the entrepreneurial spirit our student members embrace and are very impressed by the passion they have for each of their projects. We hope these funds will help them achieve their goals and look forward to watching them continue to bring new ideas and ventures in their communities for years to come,” Director of Generational Engagement, Aubrey Schipporeit said.

These grants are awarded to Nebraska Farm Bureau student members every year. If selected, the student must share how they have used the grant towards starting or growing their 4-H or SAW projects.

The grant winners are selected by a Farm Bureau committee.

One recipient is from Thurston County, two are from Chase County, and the fourth recipient is from Keith County.

Alexis Bodlak from Thurston County, Nebraska was one of the four winners and chose to use her grant award toward her SAE project.

She worked at a greenhouse where she was involved with the business aspect of the operation and the physical management of the greenhouse. Due to her employer scaling back the greenhouse portion of the business, she is transitioning her SAE project to an entrepreneurship project.

Bodlak plans to continue to work at the greenhouse but will start growing plants on her own. In order to execute the project, she plans on using the grant money to access a space where she can raise her own plants.

The other three award winners are Morayah Cupp and Lindsey Mendenhall, Chase County Farm Bureau members, and Makenna Eisenzimmer, a Keith County Farm Bureau member.

Cupp has a small business where she rents out mobile chicken coops to families in her community. She currently has six mobile coops with a goal to expand to ten coops by the end of November.

Eisenzimmer’s SAE market swine project expanded to show pig business this year. Her goal is to raise affordable show pigs for area youth and mentor them on how to properly feed and show a pig. She built a small farrowing barn on her grandma’s farm and plans to use the grant money for her construction costs. Her goal is to farrow at least 16 piglets a year from two gilts she can sell to area youth for 4-H and FFA show pigs.

Mendenhall raises and sells American Kennel Club (AKC) registered golden retrievers for her SAE project. She showed dogs for obedience and showmanship as a 4-H participant and her dog has passed the AKC Canine Good Citizen Evaluation. She plans to use her grant money to buy a Cumberland building, dog food, and pay for vet expenses in the future.

Anyone interested in applying for the Student Project Grants must meet certain requirements. Applicants must hold a Nebraska Farm Bureau student membership and be between the ages of 16 and 23 to participate.

