Thurston County sees first COVID-19 death

THURSTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed the first COVID-19-related death in Thurston County on Friday.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department says the death is also the first one related to COVID-19 in their health district.

The health district covers Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties.

On Thursday, the health district tallied 76 positive cases of the virus.

