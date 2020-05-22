Thurston County sees first COVID-19 death

THURSTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed the first COVID-19-related death in Thurston County on Friday.
The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department says the death is also the first one related to COVID-19 in their health district.
The health district covers Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties.
On Thursday, the health district tallied 76 positive cases of the virus.
