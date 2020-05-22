Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Thurston County sees first COVID-19 death

Local News

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

THURSTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed the first COVID-19-related death in Thurston County on Friday.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department says the death is also the first one related to COVID-19 in their health district.

The health district covers Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties.

On Thursday, the health district tallied 76 positive cases of the virus.

Latest Coronavirus Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories