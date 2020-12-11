Thursday marks first night of Hanukkah

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The holiday season is here and sundown Thursday marks the first night of celebration for the Jewish people.

Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that lasts eight days. It all begins with lighting the menorah

For one Siouxland rabbi, Hanukkah is more than a holiday. He said it’s a celebration of religious freedom.

“Every year, we try to have a party and this year’s no exception. We always thought of ourselves as a small group, and we still do, but because we’re a small group we don’t have the restrictions that larger groups have to deal with,” Rabbi Myron Slobin said.

Hanukkah is often referred to as the Festival of Lights. Rabbi Myron said it’s based upon the tradition of the “oil and the lamp.” He said when the Maccabees secured the Temple, they found there was only enough oil for one day and it would take eight days to get more oil to keep the light burning. The lamp stayed lit for the eight days until oil was replaced.

Rabbi Myron said the miracle of light is a symbol of hope.

For one man, it’s a miracle he hopes will be told every year for generations to come.

“I like to tell them about the miracle of the life. God didn’t leave his people. God is with us all the time. No matter of the situation we’re in he is with us. So, this kind of message is very important for me to share with my children every year,” said David Cassidy.

A message especially important during an ongoing pandemic.

Rabbi Myron said he’s grateful the Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship will be able to continue its celebration despite the pandemic thanks to having a small congregation.