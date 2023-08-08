ELK POINT, S. D. (KCAU) — Senator Thune of South Dakota is making stops in Siouxland.

Tuesday afternoon he made a stop at Load King, he spoke with their leadership about how their supply chain, sales, and manufacturing process and chatted with workers on the lines. KCAU 9 had a chance to talk to the senator about the recent departure of Tyson headquarters from South Dakota.

“You know the good thing I guess for employees at Tyson is that there are a lot of opportunities other places, we have our unemployment rate in South Dakota is less than 2% so theres a real demand for workers hopefully people have places to land but you never want to see a company leave your state,” Thune said.

Wednesday Thune will be at the Sioux Empire Fair for their chamber agriculture day.