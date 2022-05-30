SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Monday is Memorial Day, and some Siouxlanders took part in an event that is held every Sunday during Memorial Day Weekend.

On Sunday, Siouxlanders gathered for Thunder on the Missouri Ride to honor and remember fallen service members. This year is the first time in two years that the event has returned. Nearly 300 people showed up for the event.

“The big thing for me is to pay these guys back for the things that they’ve done. The big part is today is remembering everybody that gave all,” said American Legion Member Gary Delashmutt.

Money raised over the weekend goes toward future midwest honor flights.

“I have, my son, he was in Iraq, and he passed away, so that means a lot to me. That’s what it really means,” said Ride Captain Marty Hogan.

The director of Thunder on the Missouri explained the importance of honoring fallen soldiers and paying respects.

“I have a lot of friends that are Vietnam Veterans. They are very close to my heart, and this is a big deal for them, and I even have a classmate who is on that wall, and that makes it even more special to me,” said Director Larry Haitz.

The 10-mile ride started at the American Legion Post in Sergeant Bluff. From there, they took Riverview Drive down to a park and circled the park with motorcycles. A program at the Vietnam Memorial Wall concluded the ride.

“For this year, we’re having Lieutenant Colonel Mark Brown give a program. He’s also giving a program in Washington DC. It will be respect and honor for the 58,000 plus names that are on that Vietnam Wall, plus the ones that never came home and are missing in action,” said Director Haitz.