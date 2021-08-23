Three teens arrested for multiple burglaries, firearms theft in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two suspects were arrested for stealing multiple firearms and breaking into Sioux City residences.

According to court documents, security footage recorded three individuals breaking into the garage of a house on South Palmetto Street on August 15 at 12:56 a.m. where they stole a Ruger AR-15 rifle, a Springfield XD M-9mm pistol, a white power cord, an Aimpoint red dot rifle optic, and a bipod.

Based on video, Sioux City Police were able to identify the suspects as Andrew Squibb, 18, and Sarah Jordan, 18, both of Sioux City, and one who is a minor.

Squibb also broke into a vehicle on South Martha Street and stole another firearm on August 8, court documents said.

Police issued a search warrant for Squibb’s and Jordan’s residence and cars on Friday where they seized several firearms including rifles, body armor, and ammunition. In Jordan’s vehicle’s trunk, they found the stolen items and more, including more firearms, body armor, ammunition, and firearm accessories worth about $4,000.

Court documents said the suspects confessed to the burglary as well as others.

Squibb and Jordan were both arrested. Jordan was charged with second-degree theft. Squibb was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree theft, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested and charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of

second-degree theft, two counts of fifth-degree theft, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Although the video footage that was captured showed the arrested persons hiding their faces, other

information such as clothing and audio proved very beneficial in identifying the people involved and the

clothing they wore.

There is an on-going investigation into other burglaries and thefts these subjects may have been involved

in.