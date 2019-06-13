Three taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision near Craig

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CRAIG, Iowa (KCAU) – Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision near Craig, Iowa.

Authorities were called to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of K-22 and C-12 west of Craig Tuesday just after 11 a.m., according to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

A utility van driven by Jerel Epling, 68, of Merrill was going north on K-22. Authorities said Brandon Lewis, age 18 of Walthill, Nebraska was driving a pickup west on C-12, failed to stop at the K-22 intersection and collided with the van. The van went into the west ditch and rolled onto its side.

Lewis, Epling, and passenger Christie Smith, 71, of Craig were taken to the Hawarden hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Damage to the pickup is estimated to be worth $5,000. The utility van is estimated to have sustained about $10,000 of damage.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the incident.

