Three suffered non-life-threatening injuries from grain bin incident
An officials said the incident involved a bin under construction.
OAKLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – More is now known about the three who were injured in a grain bin incident near Oakland, Nebraska.
Three people were airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland in Sioux City Wednesday. Paul Carlson, safety director for J&D Construction, said the three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The bin was under construction at the time, and the three people were subcontractors on the project.
Carlson added that there is an investigation underway into what happened.
