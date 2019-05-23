Local News

Three suffered non-life-threatening injuries from grain bin incident

An officials said the incident involved a bin under construction.

OAKLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – More is now known about the three who were injured in a grain bin incident near Oakland, Nebraska. 

Three people were airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland in Sioux City Wednesday. Paul Carlson, safety director for J&D Construction, said the three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The bin was under construction at the time, and the three people were subcontractors on the project. 

Carlson added that there is an investigation underway into what happened. 

