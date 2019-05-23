Three suffered non-life-threatening injuries from grain bin incident Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

OAKLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – More is now known about the three who were injured in a grain bin incident near Oakland, Nebraska.

Three people were airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland in Sioux City Wednesday. Paul Carlson, safety director for J&D Construction, said the three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The bin was under construction at the time, and the three people were subcontractors on the project.

Carlson added that there is an investigation underway into what happened.