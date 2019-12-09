Three Storm Lake teenagers arrested after high-speed chase

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Three teenagers from Storm Lake, Iowa, were arrested on Friday night after taking police on a high-speed chase.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, around 10:20 p.m. on Friday an officer witnessed a car driving 83 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone on Highway 110 near Frank Starr Park. As the officer tried to pull over Malga Yanga, 18, of Storm Lake, he accelerated and led the officer on a chase on Highway 110.

Authorities said Yanga lost almost lost control of the vehicle and stopped near the intersection of West 5th Street and Renshaw Drive. After he stopped the car, Yanga and several passengers fled on foot, according to the press release.

Yanga was apprehended by officials near West 6th Street and Angier Drive, officials stated.

Police also said one passenger, a 14-year-old boy from Storm Lake, was caught by officers on the 1000 block of West Milwaukee Avenue and taken into custody. Another passenger, John Yalle, 18 of Storm Lake, was also apprehended. Two other passengers were detained inside the car, officials said.

Yanga was charged with OWI, eluding, interference with official acts, public intoxication, driving while suspended, no insurance and speeding. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $6,600 bond.

The juvenile was charged with interference with official acts and possession of alcohol. He was processed and released to a parent with a pending court date in juvenile court.

Yalle was booked into the county jail on outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court reference controlled substance violation, tax stamp violation and willful injury causing serious injury. He was also charged with interference with official acts and possession of alcohol. He is being held in the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5,600 bond.