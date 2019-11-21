Three Storm Lake minors charged with sending obscene materials

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Three kids in Storm Lake were charged with sending obscene materials.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to the Storm Lake Middle School Monday at 9:10 a.m. regarding obscene photos.

After an investigation, the police said a 13-year-old boy sent obscene photographs of himself to other juveniles through Snapchat.

The boy was charged with the serious misdemeanor of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials. He was processed and released to a parent pending a court date in Juvenile Court.

The police continue their investigation, and on Wednesday, they charged a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl with dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials. They were also processed and released to parents pending a court date.

