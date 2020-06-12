Three Siouxland UNL Agricultural Education Teaching students receive scholarship from Nebraska Farm Bureau

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Three Siouxland students enrolled in the Agricultural Education Teaching Program at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL) received a scholarship from the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awarded a total of ten students who are enrolled in the Agricultural Teaching Program at UNL with a $1,500 scholarship.

The students will receive their scholarships during their student teaching semester at the university. Those who applied for the scholarship had to share why they wanted to be an agricultural education teacher, their professional goals for the future, and what the scholarship would mean to them.

“The recipients exemplify a passion for agriculture that will make their classrooms and FFA programs a success. We are proud to support these future teachers who will develop strong agricultural leaders to ensure a bright future for Nebraska agriculture,” Executive Director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, Megahn Schafer said.

The three Siouxland students who received the award are:

Hailey Walmsley of Norfolk

Shelby Wachter of Blair

Bailee Daugherty of O’Neill

“Nebraska’s demand for quality agricultural education teachers continues to be strong in 198 schools across the state. These teachers fill a vital role in the workforce pipeline by attracting young professionals to Nebraska’s largest industry. We are grateful for the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation’s dedication to supporting these future teachers. Through the support of this scholarship program, and with the Farm Bureau helping to promote the profession of agricultural education, UNL has seen an increase in the number of students entering this career over the last five years. Farm Bureau, its members, and the Foundation are helping to ensure a strong foundation for the future of agriculture in this state by investing in these young teachers.” Associate Professor of Practice in Agricultural Education at UNL, Matt Kreifels

The seven remaining students who received the scholarship include:

Megahn Christensen of Lincoln

Kacie Hahn of Johnson

Hannah Lowe of Murray

Dasie Nichols of Miller

Krystin Oborny of Garland

Calten Bensel of Cambridge

Sage Williams of Eddyville

The mission of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is to engage youth, educators, and the general public to promote an understanding of the importance of agriculture in the lives of all Nebraskans.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more information about the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, click here.

