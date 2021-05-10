Three Siouxland siblings honor their mom through a concert

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three Siouxland siblings are remembering their mother today through music and everyone was invited.

It was held on Sunday at Eppley Auditorium at Morningside University.

“This is a very special Mother’s Day celebration. It’s in honor of our mother but it’s also appropriate for mother’s anywhere,” Colette Grossman said.

“Music is always apart of our lives and and it’s just incredible that she showed us this beautiful paths and enriched all of our lives immensely,” Eric Grossman said.

Eric and Colette Grossman along with their sister Michele said, because of their mom, music has become the center of their family’s world and the string that keeps them all tied together.

“It’s just a joy to play music with my siblings. They’re professional musicians of the highest caliber,” Colette said.

And for Eric, he said music is the strongest form of communication.

“It’s really a communication of the love and devotion that my mother had to us as her children,” Eric said.

He said he hopes other’s on Mother’s Day will feel that same type of communication through their music.

“This music for all the mother’s who are present today will be, they will feel the love of all this beautiful music my mother taught me which is very emotional and passionate piece,” Eric added.