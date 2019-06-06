Three Siouxland schools receive grants for computer science

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Three Siouxland elementary schools will receive a grant from Gov. Kim Reynolds to start engaging in innovation computer science instruction.

Gov. Reynolds announced on Wednesday that Hospers Elementary, Storm Lake Elementary and Kingsley-Pierson Elementary are among six Iowa elementary schools receiving $50,000 grants to transform themselves into models of innovative computer science instruction through a joint project of the Iowa Department of Education and the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, this increases the total number of schools participating in Computer Science is Elementary Project to 12 across the state.

The Governor’s STEM Advisory Council was allotted an additional $1 million from the 2019 Legislature. This allowed the council to assign $300,000 for six additional schools. Officials said that private-sector partners gave $300,000 for the first six schools, plus $50,000 for Loess Hills Computer Programming School in Sioux City. The Loess Hills Computer Programming School inspired the project. All 12 schools will start their programs by 2020-2021.

The Computer Science is Elementary Project aligns with Future Ready Iowa, which sets the goal of 70 percent of our workforce having education or training beyond high school by the year 2025. The initiative also focuses on strengthening preK-12 education and career exploration and preparation.

The list of schools who received the grants are:

Pocahontas Elementary in the Pocahontas Area Community School District

Franklin Elementary in the Boone Community School District

Hospers Elementary in the MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District

Storm Lake Elementary in the Storm Lake Community School District

Kingsley-Pierson Elementary in the Kingsley-Pierson Community School District

Whittier Elementary in the Clinton Community School District

The list of schools who initially received support for computer science innovation are:

Denison Elementary in the Denison Community School District

Lenihan Intermediate in the Marshalltown Community School District

Cora B. Darling Elementary in the Postville Community School District

East Union Elementary in the East Union Community School District

Perry Elementary in the Perry Community School District

Richardson Elementary in the Fort Madison Community School District