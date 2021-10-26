Three Sioux City veterans bond during Midwest Honor Flight, keep in touch for years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three Sioux City men who served the country in the same war meet up and get back together years later.

“I served the United States Navy as a hospital corpsman, and I went with the Marine Corps at Camp Penelton, California, for a year and a half,” said Orville Hindman.

Two of the men worked in hospitals and clinics, and the third changed his career partway through.

“I was parachute infantry, and then I rendered active duty and stayed 12 years in the army recruiting commanding and finished up with 20 active years,” said Robert Flanders.

All three men had different backgrounds, serving in different positions, but all ended up in the same spot on the Midwest Honor Flight.

“My duties depended on where I was. When I was on a ship, I held sick call. At 8 in the morning and 2 in the afternoon,” stated Hindman.

The flight that honored men and women who served the country evoked emotions the men will never forget.

One man even express how he started in the Navy early on, getting married at age 15. The men kept in touch for many years.

“I thought it was great. I wouldn’t trade the memories. We were all a band of brothers. Everyone knew what everyone else had gone through,” explained Hindman.

They explain the military helped them learn as young men.

Other responsibilities they learned included respecting your superiors and being obiedient.

“It was outstanding, and I’ll tell you what, I just will never forget it,” said Flanders.