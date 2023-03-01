SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Three Sioux City Community School District schools have been named International Baccalaureate Primary Year Program Schools.

According to a press release by the school district, Perry Creek, Nodland, and Sunnyside Elementary Schools were honored by the program that recognizes schools that focus on critical thinking, global citizenship, and love of learning.

“I am very proud of our elementary schools and especially our team of dedicated teachers and administrators who have worked tirelessly to incorporate IB principals into the daily learning at Perry Creek, Nodland, and Sunnyside schools,” said Dr. Rod Earleywine, superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools.

Important topics such as healthy relationships, personal challenges, and ethical responsibility are focused on in the program put so too are topics such as the understanding of different cultures and languages.

Earleywine also said that the program supports the district’s overall goal to support students in their journey to become thinkers and communicators.

Schools that are selected as part of the Primary Year Program first undergo a selection process that includes an evaluation process and must show that they are committed to the philosophy and mission of the International Baccalaureate.

The schools were officially recognized during the February 27 meeting of the district’s board of directors. In addition to the IB Schools, some other elementary schools in the district focus on specialty areas such as arts, environmental sciences, computer programing, STEM or additional languages.