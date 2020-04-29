Three residents at Regency Square test positive for COVID-19

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Nye Health Services confirmed that three residents and one team member at Regency Square location in South Sioux City have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company, who owns Regency Square, said they found out about the cases on Tuesday and the residents aren’t showing any signs or symptoms but are in isolation.

Officials mentioned that the residents’ responsible parties have been notified and will be informed as the situation changes.

All of the other residents’ responsible parties at Regency Square were notified of the current situation and of the steps that they’re taking to protecting all of its residents.

Kristin Harris, the Nye Health Services Vice President of Operations, along with the Mikel Ardley, the Campus Executive Director, are in close discussion with the Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Both of the health departments are evaluating the situation and are working with the Regency Square team on the appropriate mitigation efforts.

Resident safety and minimizing any potential spread of the virus is the top priority for Regency Square. The residents are in isolation to reduce the potential spread of the virus. The Campus continues to follow Center for Disease Control (CDC), Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and DHHS recommended guidelines for healthcare facilities during the current COVID-19 pandemic. From Nye Health Services



The company said on Friday that they were notified that one of their team members tested positive for the virus on Thursday and the DCHD and DHHS were both notified immediately and started to support the effort of the campus.

Officials mention that on Saturday all of the residents were tested and the current positives came from that testing while they began testing all of the team members on Friday

They also said there are no other known positive cases from either residents or team members.

Regency Square launched more mitigation measures on Friday based on the circumstances of the situation that include increasing their assessment of all the residents twice a day to recognize the signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

The company said all of their team members are continuing to wear masks at all time that was put into effect on March 29 and Regency Square expanded its assessments of the team members to twice a day.