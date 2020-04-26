Three people taken into custody after 911 call of shots fired near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Three people were taken into custody after a 911 call of shots fired near Stanton on Friday afternoon.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office cited William Bullard Jr., 20, and Loretta Reed, 18, both of Woodland Park, for unlawful discharge of a firearm and disturbing the peace.

Officials also cited Pamela Reed, 57, of Winside, for disturbing the peace.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., they responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired at two employees who were working on a cell tower northeast of Stanton.

Authorities said no one was hit by the gunfire or injured and they were able to get a description of the three suspects, the vehicle, and the firearms used.

Officials reported that a deputy located the vehicle a short time later at the Lil Store convenience store in Woodland Park.

The sheriff’s office said all three were detained at gunpoint and officials recovered a pellet rifle and a pistol.

Authorities mentioned the reports surrounding the incident will be sent to the Stanton County Attorney and that additional charges are possible.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.

Latest Stories