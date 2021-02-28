Three people sentenced out of Buena Vista County in last week of February

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Three people were sentenced in Buena Vista County in the last week of February.

According to press releases from the Buena Vista County Attorney, Apollo Price, Zachary Kraft, and Buomkuoth Lol were all sentenced in late February.

Zachary Kraft, 27, of Storm Lake, had his probation revoked on February 22 in Iowa District Court. Kraft was on probation for delivery of methamphetamine and the second offense of possession of a controlled substance. He was ordered to serve a 10-year prison sentence for his first charge, and two years for the possession charge.

Buomkuoth Lol, 19, of Carroll, had his probation revoked on February 22 in Iowa District Court. Lol was on probation for second-degree attempted burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Lol was placed on escape status twice from the Residential Treatment Facility he was assigned to. He was arrested in Dickinson County during his second escape. He was sentenced in January to 27 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Lol will have to serve a five-year prison sentence for attempted burglary and two years for each for the other charges.

Apollo Price, 41, of Storm Lake, was sentenced on February 24 on a guilty plea for possession of methamphetamine and domestic abuse assault. He was sentenced to two days in the Buena Vista County Jail for each offense and is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for delivery of methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated, and aggravated misdemeanor.