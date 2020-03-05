Three people injured from a head-on collision in Onawa on Friday night

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – Three people were injured in a two-car crash in Onawa on Friday night.

The Onawa Police Department said on Friday at about 8:45 p.m., they received several 911 calls for reports of a car crash in the 2100 block of Iowa Avenue.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the crash was a head-on collision that involved two vehicles, a 2016 Honda Sport SUV and a 2016 Chevy Equinox, and three people were injured.

Officials said that the portion of Iowa Avenue where the crash occurred was not travelable by vehicle.

The three injured were transported to Burgress Health Center with one of the drivers being transferred to a trauma hospital in Sioux City by helicopter.

The Onawa Police Department said they requested an accident investigator from the Iowa Department of Public Safety for technical assistance after the three people were taken away and Iowa Avenue was closed off.

During the investigation, the Onawa Police Department and Iowa State Patrol were able to obtain a search warrant for a blood sample for an alcohol and/or drug test from the driver that was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office, Onawa Fire Department, and Burgess Health Center Parademics responded to the crash.

The Onawa Police Department said the crash remains under investigation and any updated medical conditions of the three people injured are not available at this time.

