Three people arrested outside of Le Mars after pursuit.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Three people were arrested overnight just outside of Le Mars after an active pursuit just outside of Le Mars.

Friday morning around 1:30 a.m. the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office was notified about an active vehicle chase traveling south on Highway 75 from Sioux County. After entering Plymouth County, the vehicle stayed on Highway 75 and continued through the city of Le Mars when the vehicle finally stopped around 200th Kestrel Avenue just outside Le Mars’s city limits.

Inside the vehicle was the driver, Lucas Packard, 29, of South Dakota and two passengers, William Highhawk, 27, of South Dakota, and Natasha Demarrias, 22, of South Dakota.

Packard was arrested for aggravated eluding. Highhawk was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Demarrias was arrested on an active warrant for the Department of Corrections for a parole violation.