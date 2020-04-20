Three new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, 69 total

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed three new positive COVID-19 cases in Dakota County Monday bringing the countywide total to 69 cases.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, the new cases are two people aged 21-59, and one person over the age of 60.

The health department has initiated a contact investigation.

All close contacts of those testing positive for COVID-19 will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

Latest Coronavirus Stories