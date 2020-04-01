Three new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) have said that there are three new cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County.

Two of the new cases are adult females between the ages of 18-40 year and one is a middle-aged female (age 41-60). All three are currently recovering at home, according to the SDHD.

The new cases brings Woodbury County’s total positive cases to seven. The health department also said there are 152 negative tests.

SDHD asks residents to continu practicing good social distancing.

