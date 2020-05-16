Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System (WCHS) has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 on the Winnebago Reservation.

Officials said one was tested in another county and two were tested at Twelve Clans Unity Hospital (TCUH).

WCHS mentions that one patient has recovered from the virus, one was transferred to another hospital for a high level of care, and one is isolated and in good condition.

There are eight total cases of COVID-19 in the Winnebago Reservation and four of them have recovered.

The Winnebago Public Health Department (WPHD) is investigating and notifying any of the potential contacts of those new positive cases and appropriate precautions are being taken.

WCHS said no other details will be released at this time to protect the privacy of all the patients.

“We strongly urge all Winnebago community members to continue practicing social distancing. We understand that the States are starting to open up more businesses but the risk for potential exposure still exists. The virus is in our community and we must all take personal responsibility to protect each other and protect ourselves,” said Danelle Smith, Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System CEO.

The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System is comprised of the WPHD and TCUH.